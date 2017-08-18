…HARVEY NEARING THE WINDWARD ISLANDS…

SUMMARY OF 1100 PM AST…0300 UTC…INFORMATION

———————————————–

LOCATION…13.0N 57.4W

ABOUT 140 MI…230 KM E OF BARBADOS

ABOUT 250 MI…400 KM ESE OF ST. LUCIA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS…40 MPH…65 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT…W OR 270 DEGREES AT 18 MPH…30 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…1005 MB…29.68 INCHES

WATCHES AND WARNINGS

——————–

CHANGES WITH THIS ADVISORY:

None.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Martinique

* St. Lucia

* Barbados

* St. Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Dominica

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are

expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within

12 to 24 hours.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are

possible within the watch area, in this case within 12 to 24 hours.

For storm information specific to your area, please monitor

products issued by your national meteorological service.

DISCUSSION AND 48-HOUR OUTLOOK

——————————

At 1100 PM AST (0300 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Harvey was

located near latitude 13.0 North, longitude 57.4 West. Harvey is

moving toward the west near 18 mph (30 km/h), and a continued

westward motion with a slight increase in forward speed is expected

over the next couple of days. On the forecast track, Harvey should

move through the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea

on Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Slow strengthening is possible during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles (95 km)

from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 1005 mb (29.68 inches).

