Grenadian National Held With Cocaine In Barbados

There are reports that a Grenadian national was arrested last Friday at the Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados and has been charged with several drug-related offences.

The Barbados today news paper indicated that 28-year-old David Lewis has been charged with unlawful possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of cocaine with intent to supply, trafficking cocaine and importation.

He arrived on the island by air from Trinidad and Tobago and a police K-9 dog on duty indicated the presence of drugs.

During a subsequent search by customs officials, four packages, each containing cocaine, were found concealed in Lewis’ suitcase.

He appeared in Court Saturday and was remanded to prison to re-appear in Court again tomorrow.

59 total views, 59 views today