Grenadian-Born UWI Lecturer Concern About The Extent Of Males Struggling In The School System

Grenadian-born Senior Lecturer at the University of the West Indies (UWI), is concerned about the number of males struggling in the school system, who are finding refuge in the criminal element.

Dr. Verna Knight, originally Verna Lendore of Carriacou, delivered the findings on what is an “Out of School Study in the Eastern Caribbean”, as it was conducted in St Lucia.

It examined data pertaining to under-performing and un-enrolled children, as well as drop out numbers across seven OECS States including Grenada.

The study was done in collaboration with UNESCO and UNICEF.

It states that in the secondary school, males are twice as likely as females not to complete school.

This is represented by statistics of 32 percent to 14 percent respectively.

In addition, an analysis of students charged for crime showed that the majority of those were males.

Dr. Knight says there are red flags common to all Caribbean states and the instrument used in the study, focused on fourth and fifth form students, and will bring the issues to the fore.

According to her, the objective is to present a list of recommendations to governments so they can develop an action plan to tackle the areas of concern.

She speaks of the study engaging teachers to find out what barriers are there to successful education.

Dr. Knight is a researcher attached to the School of Education at the University of the West Indies.

