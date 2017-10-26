Grenadian Akim Frank Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter In Linnea Veinotte’s Death

Akim Frank, the man charged with the death of Canadian native, Linnea Veinotte, this morning pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

You may recall that Frank was remanded at Her Majesty’s Prison awaiting trial.

On April 5 last year Frank had pleaded not guilty to non-capital murder but changed direction today on the reduced charge of manslaughter.

Veinotte, the 36-year-old married mother of two young sons, had gone missing.

Police said Frank led them to her remains in a wooded area, about a 15-minute’s drive from Veinotte’s neighbourhood, where her injured dog was found.

Investigators believed Veinotte was struck by an SUV while walking the dog near her home.

Akim was ordered on March 14 to stand trial in connection with her death, following a preliminary inquiry.

Veinotte, had been working in Grenada as a learning specialist at St. George’s University.

Frank was represented by Peter David and George Prime.

He’s to return to court on December 7 for sentencing.

