Gravel, Concrete And Emulsion Plant At A Stand Still

Operations at the Gravel, Concrete and Emulsion Corporation plant are reported to have remained at a standstill.

The workers there downed tools yesterday on account of a lack of retroactive payments.

Retroactive payments to workers for 2017 were due at the end of last month.

According to an unconfirmed report, the workers have decided not to return to work until the payments are made.

They are off the job for the second day running.

Wee FM News made attempts to get clarification on the issue, but up to news time remained futile.

The workers at the State-owned enterprise are represented by the Technical and Allied Workers Union (TAWU).

The Ministry of Labour noted it’s aware of the situation but no details were given.

