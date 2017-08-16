Government To Launch Probe Into Pan Saga

The government of Grenada will launch an investigation into the circumstances which led to the postponement of the National Panorama Championships which were scheduled for Saturday August 12th at the National Stadium.

The Government is extremely concerned about the fact that Panorama did not take place as planned and pan lovers, as well as pan players, including the large number of young people, were deprived of an opportunity to participate in this rich annual cultural tradition.

The Government expresses solidarity with pan lovers and everyone in general following the last minute postponement of this important aspect of our carnival and culture.

We recognize steel pan as an indispensible stakeholder in our biggest cultural festival which draws thousands to our island every year.

It is unfortunate that, at the height of the carnival season, pan players were not allowed to showcase on our biggest cultural stage, their extensive hours, days and weeks of preparation.

We reiterate our regret to the general public at home and abroad and to all our visiting friends for this unfortunate incident.

We promise a comprehensive probe with the aim of answering any lingering questions the public may have.

We are in communication with the necessary bodies responsible for making those decisions and we look forward to them providing timely answers.

Already we have been told that plans are being put into place to host Panaroma 2017 next Saturday.

Like the general public, we look forward to more details as plans unfold.

825 total views, 770 views today