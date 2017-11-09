 Eighteen Teachers Now Certified CVQ Assessors

Eighteen teachers are now certified by the National Training Agency to be assessors, who will evaluate secondary school students currently engaged in the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) programme, for certification. The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development and the National Training Agency (NTA) collaborated on this endeavour and presented certificates of completion to the teachers, during a ceremony on October 31, 2017.

The CVQ pilot, which began in January 2016, is being implemented in five secondary schools in Grenada in the areas of Commercial Food Preparation, Crop Production, Furniture Making and General Construction. The students completing the programme will be evaluated by the newly trained assessors in 2018. Students will be given competency-based training in the areas listed and will be assessed based on how well they can do the tasks listed for each vocational skill.

