Duo On Cocaine Charges

Two persons were arrested and charged at the weekend for the offenses of trafficking and attempting to export a controlled drug. Clive ConnelL, 47 years, Carpenter, a citizen of Jamaica and Esing Carridge, 28 years, unemployed of Holder’s Hill, St. Paul’s, St. George, were apprehended after they attempted to post the drugs along with some other items via a local courier service provider on Friday 8th December, 2017.

An additional charge of money laundering was slapped on Connell after a quantity of Eastern Caribbean, United States and Jamaican currencies were found in his possession.

Both Connell and Carridge appeared at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday 11th December, 2017.

Connell was remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison while Carridge was placed on 30-thousand dollars bail with two sureties.

They will reappear in Court on 22nd December, 2017.

