Double Road Fatality Sunday

Police are investigating the death of two men which occurred on Sunday 2nd July, 2017 along the Constantine public road about 10:45 a.m.

Dead are best friends Keno Charles 28-year-old, Construction Worker and Dillion Baptiste 31-year-old, Truck Driver both of Birchgrove, St. Andrew.

At the time of the incident, both men were travelling in the direction of St. Andrew on a motorcycle.

Autopsies are pending to determine the actual cause of death.

