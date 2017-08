DiManche Gras Results

Calypso Monarch Results

10th – 779 – Big J and Campus

9th – 791 – Laura Lisa

8th – 794 – Teacher Eddie

7th – 795 – Baracka

6th – 797 – Super Star

5th – 809 – Killa B

4th – 818 – Sheldon Douglas

3rd – 822 – Sour Serpent

2nd – 832 – Scholar

1st – 849 – Rootsman Kelly

King And Queen Of The Band Results

Queen Of The Bands

6th 154 – Lazarus Antoine And Associates

5th 160 – AJ and Associates

4th 220 – Rainbow City Mas Promotes

3rd – 224 – Andrey Garvey

2nd – 236 – RKD And Associates

1st – 251 Helen Marie And Associates

King Of The Bands

6th – AJ And Associates Mas

5th – Lazarus Antoine And Associates

4th – 237 – Andre Garvey And Associates

3rd – 243 – RKD And Associates

2nd – 249 – Rainbow City Mas Promotes

1st – 260 – Helen Marie And Associates

