Deadly Early Morning Crash

Police confirms a fatal accident which claim the life of Nigel Charles, 41 years old of Pomme Rose, St. David.

The accident which occurred about 5:05 a.m. today, Wednesday the 2nd August, 2017, along the Tabor public road (St. David) involved a Minibus Registration #HAB37 driven by Christopher Pierre, 66 years old of Westerhall, St. David and a Nissan Sony Registration # PA461 driven by the deceased.

According to sources the victim at the time was heading to work at Caribbean Agro Industries.

It was also reported that the driver and conductor of the bus were also injured.

Police investigations continue into the actual cause of the accident.

