An operation conducted in the Tivoli, St. Andrew area by Officers attached to the Eastern Division on Wednesday 6th September, 2017 resulted in a St. Andrew resident charged with possession of a controlled drug.

Allan Bartholomew, 37 years old, Construction Worker of Tivoli, St. Andrew was arrested for the possession and intent to supply of a controlled to wit- 56 wrapped portion of Cannabis.

Bartholomew who appeared at the Grenville Magistrates Court on Wednesday 6th September, 2017 was fined ($1,500.00) dollars to be paid in six (6) months or six (6) months imprisonment at Her Majesty Prison.

