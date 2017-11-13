Byron Nicholas Bernard Wanted By Police

Police are seeking the assistance of the public in finding Michael Mc Queen, alias “Coso Black”, 54 years of Rose Hill, St. Patrick presently residing at Grand Anse, St. George.

Mc Queen is wanted by the Criminal Investigation Department (C.I.D), St. George’s for questioning in connection with a report of wounding.

He is six feet three inches in height, slim built, dark in complexion with dark brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone seeing Mc Queen or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 440 3921, 440 2266, Grenville Police Station at 442 7224, Sauteurs Police Station at 442 9224, Police emergency at 911; police hotline at 444 1958 or the nearest police station.

NB: Mc Queen may be armed and dangerous and should be approached with

caution.

107 total views, 107 views today