Martin Collins, the British national who was caught with a quantity of cocaine at the Maurice Bishop Airport has been charged 150-thousand dollars to be paid forthwith and in default 2 years in prison.

Collins is currently at Her Majesty’s Prison after failing to pay the fine.

Meanwhile, John Rogers, a Grenadian national who was due to be sentenced on Monday 11th December, 2017 will have to wait until December 14th 2017.

