Body Found In Gouyave River

A post mortem is due to be conducted tomorrow to find out how Ian Modeste, a resident of Gouyave, died.

His lifeless body was found in the Gouyave Estate River this morning.

Information reaching Wee Fm News is that it was spotted by a passer-by.

Ian, commonly called “Sugars” is believed to be in his mid- twenties.

It’s reported that he usually frequents the area to bathe and wash his clothes.

Speculation is rife that he may have fallen ill at the time.

