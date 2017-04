A 28 year old woman died following a bicycle incident that occurred about 2:00 p.m. on Monday 10th April, 2017 in the community of Mt. Tranquil, St. David.

Donnelle Fraser resident of Mardigras, St. David succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at the General Hospital.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the actual cause of death.

Police investigations continue.

