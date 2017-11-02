Attorney-At-Law, Anslem Clouden, To Appeal Life Sentence Decision Handed Down On Albert Alexis

Attorney-at-Law, Anslem Clouden, says he’s appealing the life sentence decision handed down last week on Albert Alexis of St. Andrew for the non-capital murder of 31-year-old Alison Henry of Plaissance, St. Andrew, two years ago.

Alexis was unanimously found guilty by a nine-member jury in May this year.

His legal representative had asked for leniency but Judge Paula Gilfford indicated she didn’t see any mitigating circumstances.

Alexis was sentenced to life in prison.

Henry died following multiple stab wounds to his body, after an altercation with Alexis over a piece of land.

Clouden is of the view, in considering the circumstances of the incident; there was no premeditation, malice or for-thought.

He says the sentence is somewhat excessive.

