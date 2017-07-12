26 Year Old Charged With Manslaughter

Shermika Mc Phie, a 26-year- old, unemployed of Annandale, St. George has been

charged with manslaughter by negligence in the weekend death of Nigel Cadore.

Mc Phie who appeared at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on today’s date – 12th

July, 2017 to answer the charge was granted bail in the sum of sixty thousand dollars ($60,000.00) with two surety and to reappear in court on the 10th October, 2017.

An autopsy report has revealed that Nigel Cadore died as a result of Traumatic

Hypovolemic Shock, Depressed Base Skull Fracture and Acute Penetrating Trauma

due to gunshot by firearm.

