A post mortem is expected to be done on Tuesday 11th April, 2017 to determine the actual cause of death of twenty-two year old, Larry-ann John, resident of Coals Gap, St. David.

John was found in her bedroom hanging by the neck with a piece of rope on Saturday 8th April, 2017 sometime after 8:00 p.m.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the District Medial Officer.

Police investigations continue.

