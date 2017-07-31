17-Year-Old Student In Tragic Incident

Police are investigating the death of two men who lost their lives in separate incident on Sunday 30th July, 2017.

The body of Shem Lett, 17 years, student of La Sagesse, St. David, was recovered by the member attached to Coast Guard unit and other civilians from the water at La Sagesse about 4:00 p.m.

Also the body of Lenus Harris, 75 years, shopkeeper of Happy Hill, St. George was recovered at Flamingo Bay, Happy Hill, St. George about 12:00 p.m.

Post mortems are pending to determine the actual cause of deaths.

12 total views, 5 views today