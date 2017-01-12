Subway Secondary School’s Basketball Championship Results

The Subway Secondary School’s Basketball championship continued yesterday and there were wins for GBSS, SAASS, Anglican High School and Happy Hill Secondary.

GBSS had a 20-point victory over GSS, 56-36, with the best performance going in the corner of Carlson Amade of GBSS (23 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals).

In another game in the Boys’ division, Kerlon Gurrie pushed SAASS to the limit for a 57-19 win over J. W. Fletcher Catholic Secondary School.

Kerlon Gurrie shot 18 points and executed 3 steals

In the girl’s division: Anglican High School romped all over Wesley College 30-6.

Karrisa Thomas of AHS was the most outstanding player netting 12 points, with 10 rebounds and 8 steals.

Happy Hill Secondary School beat St. Rose Modern Secondary 25-2.

Ronnisha Frank was declared the most outstanding player with 12 points and 2 rebounds.

