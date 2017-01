The Ministry of Sports-organized Independence Rubis Junior Lawn Tennis Tournament which was due to begin today at the Tanteen Tennis courts has been pushed back to a later date.

This is because of rains this morning.

Several schools are down to participate in some nine categories.

A new date is to be announced.

Also, we hear that the 2017 Inter-Col Swim Meet has been postponed to March.

The actual date will be announced this week.

