Paradise FC Wins Waggy T Super Knockout Competition

The 2016 Waggy T Super Knockout Football tournament is over and after six weeks of intense competition, Spice Isle International Auto Rentals has emerged champion for a second consecutive year.

Paradise defeated River Sallee cooperative Credit Union Hard Rock 4-1 last Saturday night to take the title one more time.

Paradise went to the half 2 goals to nil, from two early penetrations, Jake Rennie who made no mistake with a 25-yard volley and Stephen Whiteman with a low grounder from way out in the opponents half.

Hard Rock came back after the interval with more purpose and sealed one from a corner kick of the head of defender Niko who advanced to do the damage.

Getting down into the 70th minute Paradise extended the lead and went 3-1 through Travis Rennie and the 4th minutes later from the boot of Darren Modoo taking a left pass from Saydrel Lewis.

The Paradise staff saw it as a well-deserved victory, coming as a result of hard work at training.

Paradise Captain Jake Rennie captured the MVP award, while goalkeeper Jason Belfon copped the Best Goalkeeper Award.

The golden boots award was shared between Denron “Toko” Daniel of Hard Rock and Moron Phillip of Hurricanes, both with seven goals each.

