Officials’ Workshop

Officials for the St. John’s Basketball Tournament have been called out to a workshop Saturday 18th February.

It involves table officials as well as on-court referees.

The briefings will be conducted by FIBA-certified referee, Grenadian Ryan Lewis.

One of the main organizers, Coach Fitzgerald “Naka” Joseph, says things are taking shape for the start of the March 4 event.

The table officials and referee’s workshop will be held at the St. John’s Public Library, beginning 3.30 pm.

