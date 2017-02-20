Trending now :
Nixon’s Electrical National Master’s Results

In the Nixon’s Electrical National Masters’ tournament, there were wins for St. Patrick Masters and Happy Hill Old Boys.

St. Patrick Masters wasted no time in demolishing Grand Roy…the score, 6 goals to 2.

Christian Strikers and Just Brands Big Parish played to a 1-1 draw and Happy hill Old Boys won by default over Hurricanes.

Checking the standings, Veterans are leading in Group “A” with 9 points from 4 games; Queens Park Rangers 6 for 2 in second position; followed by St. Patrick Masters 6 for 4; Real Old Men 6 from 3; St. Paul’s Masters and Grand Roy are yet to score.

In Group “B” Happy hill Old Boys are at the top on 12 points from 4 games; followed by Christian Strikers 5 from 3; Big Parish Masters 4 from 3; Grand Mal Generals 4 from 3; Hurricanes and New Hampshire Masters in the cellar without a point.

