Morain Hits First Century In VSCC Windball Season

TAKING A LOOK AT MATCHES on the week-end in the Vincennes Sports and Cultural Club’s windball cricket competition: M and N Hardware got a big victory destroying Rangers United by 127 runs.

Batting first, M and N Hardware knocked up 212 in 15 overs… Rangers United 85.

Hankey’s Pepper Street scored 232 for 8 and won their match against Grand Mal Veterans by 103 runs.

Nigel Morain of Hankeys Pepper Street enjoyed his innings blasting 103, the first century in the tournament this season.

In the other game, Faith Pentecostal, chasing a total of 88, won their game against Vipers by 7 wickets.

1,137 total views, 177 views today