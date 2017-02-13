Margaret Dowe Netball Tournament Results

In the Margaret Dowe Netball Tournament, there were wins on the week-end for Dazzles, Mt. Rush, Anglican High, North West Combined and Logan’s Jet Stars.

Dazzles had a convincing 23-6 win over Christian Strikers; Mt. Rush took total command with a 37-5 victory over Young Generations.

That was the action on Friday.

Saturday, Anglican High School and Sign Experts Tempe United got caught in a tussle, with the Tanteen educational institution winning by two points, 19-17.

North West Combined beat Young Generations 52-10 and Jet Stars demolished Christian Strikers 41-7.

The tournament continues tomorrow with another triple-header.

