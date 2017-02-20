Margaret Dowe Netball Tournament Results

In Netball, and we’re talking about the Peter David Margaret Dowe Netball Tournament, there were wins for Wesley College, Under-16 and North/West Combined on the week-end.

It’s rather amazing, Wesley College mashed up All Stars 17 goals to nothing.

One has to wonder what’s wrong with All Stars.

Under-16 had a splendid game leading throughout and earning a 22-19 victory over Dazzles.

North West Combined came from 2 goals down in the first quarter to command the other three and beat Suzuki Superstrikers 33-29.

