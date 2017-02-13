Grenada’s Reon Radix On Refereeing Programme In Mexico Officiates In Match

Talking about refereeing, Grenada’s Reon Radix who’s participating in a football referee’s programme in Mexico officiated in a match on the week-end.

Radix was the 4th official in the Under-20 match between Club America and Puebla.

Officiating in the match Saturday formed part of Radix’s programme.

Working in conjunction with the Mexican Football Federation CONCACAF is providing Reon and 12 other top national-level referees with an opportunity to be trained over an eight-week period by professional Mexican referees and FIFA instructors.

The program consists of two four-week sessions…the Introductory Course, which will run until February 28, and the Certification Course, which will take place September to October.

25 total views, 25 views today