Gouyave Open B-Ball Tournament Move Into Semi-Final Stage

Sisson’s Sparklers, Southern United, River Road Lakers and Geomax Acers are into the semi-finals of the Gouyave Open Basketball tournament.
They all qualified after their engagement on the week-end.
Last evening, Southern United mashed up Trojans 94-62.
United powered its way, through Theron Francis’ 21 points.
Jevon Julien of Trojans had a game-high 24 points.
Sissons Sparklers was in a “no nonsense” mood in game 2, putting a splendid rallying performance on notice.
Sparklers, with the highest score in the tournament to date, took advantage of Windsor Forest Vipers 113-53.
Kirani James’ brother, Gary “Bashy” James was dead on target at the basket with a 32-point finish.
Saturday night River Road Lakers, with Marlon Mc Cleod’s 30 points beat “88” 109-81.
Geo Max got the better of Tornadoes 83-65.
