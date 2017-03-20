Gouyave Open B-Ball Tournament Move Into Semi-Final Stage

Sisson’s Sparklers, Southern United, River Road Lakers and Geomax Acers are into the semi-finals of the Gouyave Open Basketball tournament.

They all qualified after their engagement on the week-end.

Last evening, Southern United mashed up Trojans 94-62.

United powered its way, through Theron Francis’ 21 points.

Jevon Julien of Trojans had a game-high 24 points.

Sissons Sparklers was in a “no nonsense” mood in game 2, putting a splendid rallying performance on notice.

Sparklers, with the highest score in the tournament to date, took advantage of Windsor Forest Vipers 113-53.

Kirani James’ brother, Gary “Bashy” James was dead on target at the basket with a 32-point finish.

Saturday night River Road Lakers, with Marlon Mc Cleod’s 30 points beat “88” 109-81.

Geo Max got the better of Tornadoes 83-65.

51 total views, 51 views today