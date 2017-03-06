Gouyave Knockout Basketball Tournament Results

The Gouyave Knockout Basketball tournament got off to a good start this week-end, except there were some showers last night which hampering the double-header.

Looking at scores for games on the opening night of competition; Windsor Forest Vipers defeated Gouyave Juniors in game 1 by 10 points 67-57.

Jewel Pierre led his team to victory netting 15 points with 2 assists and 2 steals.

DeAndre Joseph’s 15 points, 5 rebounds and 1 block was not enough for Gouyave Juniors to take the top.

Geo Max Acers won their game 65-47 against New Hampshire Blazers in game 2.

Geo Max led the Blazers by 7 points in the first half.

Jevon Emry netted 16 points for Geo Max. He also had 16 rebounds and 5 blocks.

Daniel Lewis of New Hampshire Blazers scored 13 points.

Rain put a damper on things last night.

Game one between Sweaters United and Trojans stopped prematurely in the third quarter, with Trojans ahead 52-21.

Organizers say the game will conclude Thursday, weather permitting.

