GFA U-19 Results

Paradise FC International Under-19 had a big win yesterday at the start of the GFA-organized tournament this week-end.

Paradise defeated Mt. rich 18 goals to nothing, nine each half.

Joshua Isaac opened the scoring in the first minute, following which the flurry began.

Isaac came back later to score to make him a double.

Slater Alexander found the net 4 minutes afterwards, only to repeat it later in the 44th, 57th and 78 minutes to seal a beaver-trick.

Steffon Abraham and Gevonni Andrew were also tied up in the mix scoring hatricks.

It was a game where Paradise had ten different goal-scorers.

In other games played on the week-end, Springs and St. John’s Sports drew 1-1 and GBSS got the better of Belle vue Rangers 6-nil.

