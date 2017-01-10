GFA Recalls Release About Former Technical Director

The Grenada Football Association recalls its press release issued last Friday2017 captioned “GFA Technical Director Resigns.”

Last Friday a release from the GFA stated, “After a period of one year’s employment with the Grenada Football Association, Technical Director Trevor McIntosh has tendered his resignation with immediate effect. The letter was received by the FA this morning (Friday 6th January,2017).”

The release went on to state that, “Mr. McIntosh recently received a poor performance evaluation and was given three (3) months to improve his delivery of programmes within the GFA. However, he has chosen to tender his resignation. McIntosh joined the GFA in January 2015 before Grenada hosted the CONCACAF U17 Women’s Tournament. The GFA wishes to thank Mr. McIntosh for his contribution to Grenada’s football and we wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

However, today the GFA says it, “apologises for the inclusion information regarding the Technical Director’s performance.

The GFA, however, give thanks to Mr. McIntosh for his contribution to Grenada’s football during his tenure and wishes him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

