GFA Looking For A Technical Director

The Grenada Football Association (GFA) has sent out notice to fill a vacancy left with the resignation of Trevor Mc Intosh as Technical Director.

Mc Intosh leaving the job was prompted by an evaluation of his performance, which GFA felt was not up to standard.

Mc Intosh doesn’t feel it’s a fair assessment.

GFA, looking to fill the void, says the Technical Director will be responsible for managing and administering coaching and development programmes; training and selection of national teams; developing and promoting on football; and providing technical advice.

Applicants must possess at least five years experience coaching at the National level and/or professional league.

They must also possess a CONCACAF, English FA Coaching License, UEFA or other recognized equivalent qualification.

