GCA Grabs Hold Of Game 1 B-Ball

Grenada Christian Academy (GCA) grabs hold of the first in the best of the three-game final in the Subway Secondary School’s Basketball tournament.

Christian Academy, at the Grenville Basketball Complex, had lost control of the first half, but came back strong to defeat GBSS 69-59.

Sharman Hinds of GBSS had a game-high 31 points.

However, Christian Academy’s skipper, Owen Rennie, had an all-round performance…16 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals.

He was voted the MVP of game 1.

Game 2 will be Wednesday on the Carenage court.

There’ll also be the final of the Girl’s division championship between Anglican High School and St. Joseph’s Convent St. George.

In the third-place play-off, Happy Hill Secondary with 40 points from the hands of Ronisha Frank, got the better of Mc Donald College 58-28.

In the Boys’ divison, the third-place play-off will be on Wednesday on the Carenage Court three in the afternoon between Wesley College and PBC.

