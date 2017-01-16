CONCACAF President On Three-Day Vistit

CONCACAF President, Victor Montagliani, is on the second day of his visit here.

He had a packed schedule today, including a courtesy call on the patron of football in Grenada, Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Cecile La Grenade, as well as Prime Minister, Dr. the Rt. Hon. Keith Mitchell.

Montagliani was also expected to visit students of GBSS and Anglican High School at the GBSS auditorium.

Among other activities for the CONCACAF President were talks with Education Minister, Anthony Boatswain; a News Conference; and a social event this evening with executive members and affiliates of the Grenada Football Association.

Victor Montagliani, who was President of the Canada Soccer Association, was elected as CONCACAF President last year.

His main focus is to unite the 41 nations of the Confederation.

The CONCACAF President departs Grenada tomorrow.

29 total views, 20 views today