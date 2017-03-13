WANTED MAN – Dwayne Mapson

The Royal Grenada Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Dwayne MAPSON, alias “Free” a 32 year-old of Westerhall, St. David.

Mapson is wanted for questioning in relation to the offences of housebreaking and stealing. He is six feet in height, medium built, dark in complexion with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone seeing Dwayne Mapson or has any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the nearest police station, C.I.D. at telephone number 440-3921, police control 440-3999, South St. George Police Station at 444-4454, 1535-37; 439-4483, Grenville Police Station at 442-7224, 438-3456/7 or Police Emergency 911.

