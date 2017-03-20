Vincentian on Money Laundering Charge

A Vincentian national has been remanded to Prison after appearing at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Monday 20th March, 2017 to answer a charge of money laundering.

Philson Spencer, 31years, Fisherman currently residing at Non- Pariel, St. Mark was apprehended during a joint police marine operation after the fishing vessel he was traveling in was intercepted outside Point Salines, St. George on 16th March, 2017.

Spencer was amongst a group of men onboard the fishing vessel.

He will reappear in Court on Tuesday 28th March, 2017.

Police investigations continue.

