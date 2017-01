The Traffic Department Grenville Police Station wishes to inform the general public that Ben Jones Street (town of Grenville) will be closed to vehicular traffic between the hours of 09:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Sunday 15th January, 2017.

Motorists are therefore advised to use alternative routes.

The Royal Grenada Police Force apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

