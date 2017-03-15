St. Lucian on ATM Fraud Charges

A St. Lucian national who was nabbed during a police operation on Monday 13th March, 2017 has been charged with three counts of money laundering, two counts of attempt to commit a crime, to wit fraud by false pretense and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.

22-year-old Kishael Conchon, presently residing at Grand Anse, St. George appeared in Court on Wednesday 15th March, 2017 after a quantity of fake ATM cards, MoneyGram and Western Union transfer receipts along with other items were found in her possession.

Conchon was granted bail in the sum of 30-thousand dollars with two sureties. She is due to reappear at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Thursday 16th March, 2017.

