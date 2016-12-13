Several Arrests as Police Yuletide Operations Continue

Multiple arrests were made at the weekend as members of the RGPF continue its yuletide operations island-wide.

Amongst those arrested are Casey Celestine, a 22 year old Businessman of Happy Hill, St. George, who has been charged for indecently assaulting a minor on November 29th.

Also charged for the offense of indecent assault is Ricky Noel, a 45 year old Laborer of La Borie, St. George. Two additional charges, assault with a dangerous weapon and stealing from the person were also laid against Noel.

A charge of stealing from the a dwelling house was laid against Devon Arnold, 19 years, Bus Conductor of Mt. Gazo, St. David while a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon was preferred against David John, 31 years, Painter of Frequente, St. George

Two charges of wounding were laid against Sheldon Charles, 19 years, Labourer of Coals Gap St. David.

Similar charges were also preferred against Kenisha Alexander, 21 years, of Mt. Horne, St. Andrew and Yohance Woodroffe, 22 years old, Mechanic of Grand Anse, St. Gorge.

A 34 year old Laborer, Kevon Baptiste, of Calivigny (Confer) St. George, was charged for the offense of causing harm while Kerry Joseph, 31 years, Auto Mechanic of La Taste St. Patrick, was charged for the offence of causing grievous harm.

With the buildup of the holiday season upon us, the Royal Grenada Police Force is reminding the general public of the need to be extra vigilant and employ additional safety measures.

Meanwhile, , 39 year old Anthony Edgar of La Poterie, St. Andrew, sentenced to 3 months at Her Majesty’s Prison on Tuesday 13th December, 2016 for stealing a quantity of soursop while another St. Andrew resident, Michael Lalgie, was sentenced to 14 days in prison after pleading guilty to vagrancy and stealing a quantity of soursop. Lalgie has also been ordered to pay $350.00 dollars in one month and in default will serve one month in prison.

257 total views, 12 views today