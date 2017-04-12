Seven Person Charged for Offenses against police

Seven persons are facing criminal prosecution in connection with an incident during which the police were mobbed while attending to a report in the early hours on Saturday 8th April, 2017, at Grand Anse, St. George in the area popularly referred to as Wall Street

Trevor Thornhill, 34 years, Businessman of Grand Anse, Marvin Cyrus, 23 years, Shopkeeper of Fenton Village, Vachel Edmond, 28 years, Captain and Kirl Dottin, 29, Bus Conductor, both of Café Beau Hill, Kervin Crosby of Grand Anse, Kwasie and Kwazim Theodore, 24 and 21 years old, respectively also of Grand Anse have been charged for the offenses of obscene language, disorderly behavior, assault on police and obstruction.

The men appeared at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 11th April, 2017 and was granted bail.

They will reappear in Court on June 26th 2017.

Police investigations continue.

4,115 total views, 222 views today