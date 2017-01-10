Preparatory Work Begins On Lance Bridge

Preparatory work on the construction of the Lance Bridge in St. John is reported to have begun.

We have been told that a team of Chinese engineers and Grenadian construction workers were seen erecting re-inforced steel work over providing a foot-path for the movement of residents in and out of the town of Gouyave.

The dilapidated structure is to be demolished in the coming weeks.

Construction of the new bridge is expected to run in the range of a little over a million dollars.

Word is that the project will be executed in three phases.

11 total views, 11 views today