Police Keeping Busy With Arrests

A St. George Vendor who was arrested after allegedly setting off explosives in a neighborhood shop has been charged with two counts of possession of explosives.

The charges were laid against Andre La Touche, 33 years, resident of The Carenage, St. George, after a quantity of firecrackers were found in his possession on December 19th 2016.

He has been granted bail in the sum of six-thousand dollars with one surety and is due to appear at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court in early 2017.

Other persons arrested include, Jeffery Spann, 52 years, Bus Driver of Mamma Cannes, St. Andrew who has been charged for the offence of Sexual Assault involving a minor; Dexter Ruben, 44 years, Laborer of Pomme Rose, St. David who’s been charged with one count of stealing and Allene Quashie, 38 years, of Montinelle Carriacou who has been charged with four (4) counts each of stealing and housebreaking.

Akim Cambridge, 23 years, Security Officer of Willis, St. George has been charged with gambling, disorderly behavior and possession of an offensive weapon.

A charge of housebreaking and stealing was laid against Joel Pascal, 24 years of Mont Toute, St. George.

Pascal has also been charged with stealing from a dwelling house.

Meanwhile, Seon Grant a 35 year old Businessman of River Sallee, St. Patrick has been granted one hundred and fifty thousand dollars bail after appearing in Court on charges of conspiracy to import a controlled drug and conspiracy to traffic a controlled drug. Grant was nabbed during a drug operation which netted one hundred pounds of compressed marijuana. Two Vincentians, Anthony Baker and Keiron Walters, who were arrested along with Grant have been remanded to Richmond Hill Prison.

