Patient In Casualty Stabbed Repeatedly

One man is said to be nursing serious injuries at the General hospital following a stabbing incident in Cherry Hill St. George last Saturday.

It’s believed he man, who is not yet been named, was in an altercation with another from the same area.

Wee Fm News understands there was a state of confusion at the hospital where the man was warded.

Eyewitnesses say he was confronted by his attacker, who inflicted more stab wounds on him.

Following police investigation, a 27-year-old farmer of Beaulieu has been charged in connection with the attack of a patient at the casualty department at the general hospital on the week-end.

Shane Brown is charged with damage to property, attempted non-capital murder, obscene language and two counts of wounding.

He is to appear at the St. George’s Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

6,061 total views, 354 views today