Otway Seeks To Clear The Air

General Press Release # 2.

Dated: 16:01:2017

Issued by: Hon Alexandra Otway-Noel.

Status: For immediate circulation.

Further to the initial Press Release issued on the 13th January 2017, this is to clarify some key points so as to avoid any potential misunderstandings.

First, contrary to a rumour in circulation, following the accepted protocol, letters of resignation were formally issued to the Prime Ministers office and the Cabinet Secretary before the general press release was issued.

Ms. Otway-Noel remains a member of the NNP and plans to maintain a positive and respectful relationship with the Prime Minister and Government, continuing to assist whereever possible with the onward and upward trajectory of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

She will also of course continue to serve her constituents faithfully and with her usual vigour.

Hon Otway-Noel would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for the overwhelming support and kindness she has received from the public and her constituents. She has always viewed their wellbeing as the most important role in her political life and will continue to support them in any way she can in the future.

END

