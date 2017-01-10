NDC Leader Wins Case Against Ian Edwards

National Democratic Congress Leader, Nazim Burke, says he’s won the case against former talk show host, Ian Edwards, relative to statements made in a broadcast in 2013.

Burke said Edwards defamed his Character, claiming that he owned 5 houses in the last general elections of 2013.

Speaking to us today in verifying he had won the battle, Burke said judgement was handed down on December 30, last year.

Burke further went on to state that the case is not entirely complete.

When contacted, Edwards said he’s not aware of judgement in the case being handed down to Burke, but noted there’s been a settlement on the basis of costs associated with default judgment, where he did not put in a defense and rather asked for an extension of time.

5 total views, 5 views today