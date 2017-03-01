Man Killed In St. Pauls

A 36 year old resident of Mardigras, St. George is assisting police with investigations into the death of a 38 year old of the same address.

Both men were reportedly involved in an altercation which resulted in the deceased, Paul Alexander, receiving a single stab wound to his upper left chest.

The incident occurred about 10:00 p.m. last night (February 28th) at St. Pauls, St. George.

A post mortem is scheduled to determine the actual cause of death.

