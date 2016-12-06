Livestock Owners Urged To Be Vigilant

Police are urging animal owners to be extra vigilant when it comes to the security of their livestock with the festive season approaches.

Farmers, particularly in the rural areas are encouraged to be on their guard and make sure their live stocks are secured as much as possible.

The Festive Season is traditionally a busy time for livestock thieves given the increased consumption of meat.

The RGPF is urging farmers and the general public to keep an eye out for anyone acting suspiciously at nearby farms and especially around animals.

The police is also appealing to prospective buyers – supermarkets, restaurants hotels, and the general public to ensure their meat products are purchased from established and reliable sources.

Persons need to be aware of the illegality of buying stolen meat and the possible health risks associated with its consumption.

