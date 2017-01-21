Linus Lewis Charged With Incest

A 38 year old father of St. David has been remanded to Her Majesty’s Prison, Richmond Hill, St. George after appearing at St. David Magistrate’s Court to answer to allegations of undesired sexual behavior.

Linus Lewis, 38, of Dudmar who has been charged with indecent assault and incest made his first Court appearance on Friday 20th January, 2017.

He is due to reappear in Court on February 10th 2017.

More charges of a similar nature are expected to be laid against him.

